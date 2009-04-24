What's Happening Today: Friday, April 24

Macro



Durable Goods Orders (March) (8:30 AM)

New Home Sales (March) (10:00 AM)

Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner hosts meeting with G-7 and G-20 finance ministers in Washington

Earnings

Ford (F) (Before Bell)

3M (MMM) (Before bell)

American Electric Power (AEP) (Before bell)

Honeywell (HON) (Before bell)

Schlumberger (SLB) (Before bell)

Xerox (XRX) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:10 AM – John Lipsky, First Deputy Managing Director, Intl Monetary Fund

11:40 AM – Robert Mundell, Winner of Nobel Prize for Economics in 1999

2:10 PM – Rep Mike Pence, Republican Conference Chairman

6:30 PM – White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel

Fox Business:

7 AM – Dick Bove, Rochdale Securities

11:30 AM – Sen. Same Aanestad (R-CA)

12:30 PM – Alan Mulally, Ford CEO

3:40 PM – Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific Capital

All times ET.

