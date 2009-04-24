What's Happening Today: Friday, April 24

Macro
- Durable Goods Orders (March) (8:30 AM)
- New Home Sales (March) (10:00 AM)
- Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner hosts meeting with G-7 and G-20 finance ministers in Washington
Earnings
- Ford (F) (Before Bell)
- 3M (MMM) (Before bell)
- American Electric Power (AEP) (Before bell)
- Honeywell (HON) (Before bell)
- Schlumberger (SLB) (Before bell)
- Xerox (XRX) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:10 AM – John Lipsky, First Deputy Managing Director, Intl Monetary Fund
- 11:40 AM – Robert Mundell, Winner of Nobel Prize for Economics in 1999
- 2:10 PM – Rep Mike Pence, Republican Conference Chairman
- 6:30 PM – White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Dick Bove, Rochdale Securities
- 11:30 AM – Sen. Same Aanestad (R-CA)
- 12:30 PM – Alan Mulally, Ford CEO
- 3:40 PM – Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific Capital
All times ET.
