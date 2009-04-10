What's Happening Today: Friday, April 10

Macro



Treasury Budget (Mar.) (2:00 PM)

Markets closed in observance of Good Friday

Earnings



None; Markets Closed

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 PM – Sen. Carl Levin,Politician, (D) Michigan

6:40 PM – Said Jawad, Ambassador, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Fox Business:

10 AM – John Silva, Wachovia Chief Economist

10:30 AM – Tom Lydon, ETF Trends Editor

1 PM – Rep. Michael Capuano (D-MA)

1 PM – Rep. Rick Taylor (D-PA)

All times ET.

