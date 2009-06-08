What's Happening Today: Monday, June 8

Special Event:
- Apple’s World Wide Developer’s Conference, possibly announcing a new iPhone. Coverage: Silicon Alley Insider.
Television
Bloomberg:
- 10:40 AM – Jeffery Katz, CEO & President, Leapfrog Enterprises
- 11:40 AM – Fritz Henderson, Chairperson/CEO, General Motors
Fox Business:
Three Days In The Valley Special:
- 1:00 PM – John Gage – Partner Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers
- 1:30 PM – Justin Rattner – Intel Chief Technology Officer
- 2 PM – Carl Bass – CEO Autodesk
- 2:30 PM – Carol Bartz – CEO Yahoo
- 3:30 PM – Ed Colligan – CEO Palm / Roger McNamee, Elevation Partners
- 4:00 PM – John Riccitiello -CEO Electronic Arts
- 4:30 PM – John Donahoe – CEO eBay
All times ET.
