What's Happening Today: Monday, June 8

Special Event:

Apple’s World Wide Developer’s Conference, possibly announcing a new iPhone. Coverage: Silicon Alley Insider.

Television

Bloomberg:

10:40 AM – Jeffery Katz, CEO & President, Leapfrog Enterprises

11:40 AM – Fritz Henderson, Chairperson/CEO, General Motors

Fox Business:

Three Days In The Valley Special:

1:00 PM – John Gage – Partner Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers

1:30 PM – Justin Rattner – Intel Chief Technology Officer

2 PM – Carl Bass – CEO Autodesk

2:30 PM – Carol Bartz – CEO Yahoo

3:30 PM – Ed Colligan – CEO Palm / Roger McNamee, Elevation Partners

4:00 PM – John Riccitiello -CEO Electronic Arts

4:30 PM – John Donahoe – CEO eBay

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.