WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REAL WORLD? 20 Comments From 20 People Across North America

Credit Suisse went out and measured things the old fashioned way, by talking to people.The general sense analysts got after talking to 50 people was that the economy was improving, BUT people are worried about input costs. Also, there is pessimism in shipping, health care and housing.
'Business is out of the stratosphere, but raw material costs are out of control.'
'My customers are VERY busy, order flow is very good in all areas….But raw material costs..(Copper,Brass, gold,cotton) are very unpredictable and costs are up…Not sure what this will bring, but prices for consumer goods will rise…'
'Continues to be a very challenging market. Luxury market exposure didn't feel impact until late '08, when the Lehman collapse crushed consumer net worth and restricted credit at all levels. Continued to experience downturn through '10, looks like we may have leveled off, but still too early to tell.
'Used to be 50/50 split new housing / remodeling, now probably closer to 30 / 70. Lower/Mid-tier market exposure is also a challenging environment and has been since '07. Expecting to see modest recovery in '11 as remodeling activity is expected to pick up based on the LIRA produced by Harvard.
'Don't expect new housing starts to play a meaningful factor in primary demand until late '12 / '13 (optimistic?).'
'The shipping industry is beset by over supply of tonnage in all sectors. The result of course is very low charter rates. Unfortunately, the yards in the Far East are scheduled to produce an over abundance of more ships this year and next. The hopes of recovery in shipping are very far away.'
'Work is slow, and funding is tight .. have not had any new hires in the past 2 years , but also have not had to let anyone go .. our larger clients have pulled the reigns on multiple projects, however I am hopeful for the future with small site developments and private funding stepping up.'
'We are a pre-revenue energy company and certainly not a bellweather on the US economy. What I can tell you, is that funding is not what it once was. Propensity for grants is easier abroad then it is domestic. Outside of that, everything is idiosyncratic to this start-up vs general economy.'
'With 11.6 million new vehicle sales the 2010CY US auto industry was up 11.1% YOY vs. 2009. The luxury retail players were up 7.9% YOY vs. 2009. This increase has continued through the first 6 weeks of 2011.
'However, to your point about margins and cost inputs, the industry is seeing consumer rebates/incentive spending at record high levels. It's like 'stimulus' spending to keep the momentum of the new car industry moving forward. Similar percentage sales and spending trends for Canada. However, with the CDN dollar exchange above parity there is additional pressure on Canadian distributors/retailers to reduce Retail prices, squeezing margins further.'
'While business has been the most challenging over the past 18 months, beginning over the past 30-45 days we've finally noticed some very positive results. Hopefully this will continue.'
'We continue to be concerned but there seems to be some optimism amongst our major retail client. We are very concerned that the increase in cotton prices will force additional pressure on our margins. Bottom line we don't expect to see good bottom line improvement in the next year.'
'Materials costs as a per cent of sales price have historically been low in this category. Over the past 3 years, both ingredient and packaging input prices have risen, along with cost of physical goods transport.
'Historically, branded manufacturers had the ability to pass these costs on to trade and maintain margins. With the dramatic rise of store/private label brands, that price elasticity is eroding and pressuring margins/market share for branded concerns.'
'2010 was the nadir of the plastic surgery market as business was down over 50%. We have seen a steady rise since november 2010, but still down significantly since the peak in 2007. As an aside, everyone I talk to feels everything is getting better.'
'Market conditions in the medical field are changing dramatically. There is a great unknown regarding Obamacare and the overall impact it will have on health care costs as well as hospital and physician reimbursement. I do not see much hiring in the hospitals, and I see the trend for physician salaries to continue downward, much in parallel with what is happening for hospital reimbursement.
'I see the trend over the next 10 years for a progressive decline in monies to be paid to physicians and hospitals, led by Medicare since any cut in Medicare payments are almost always followed by the private insurers. I believe that overall the conditions are getting worse and I see a much greater level of physician dissatisfaction over the past few years than all the years I practiced medicine subsequent to the recent economic and housing decline.'
'I'm seeing clients willing to do more testing and learning than I did last year. Advertisers are very interested in emerging technologies and positioning their brands to take advantage of the new consumer norms that we're seeing with mobile devices: 100% connectivity all the time and the ability to research and comparison shop while standing in a retailer's aisle or on an auto dealer's lot.'
'Business last time you conducted this was pretty slow, but I can honestly say it has picked up. Obviously, construction financing is still tight and hard to get, but at least it's now possible with the proper (if not exorbitant) equity. Condo sales are still slow, but the sale prices have seem to have stabilised.
'I believe the first huge wave of foreclosures (on homes/condos/properties) have helped re-allign supply and demand. And while I am quite sure there will still be a second wave of foreclosures, that damage to prices have already been drastic and we probably won't see a repeat of the sharp price declines.'
'Business is remarkably good right now. I think our real estate market is substantially over priced but what do I know - everything that comes to the market gets snapped up. Good multi-res properties are going at a 5% cap rate or so. We'll see what happens if rates move up in any material way.'
'The office seems pretty slow. Not a ton of work going around for junior associates. This is typical for the beginning of the year, with work picking up around March. We got our bonuses and they were better than we expected, but not by much, and still a fraction of what we got pre-recession.
'Hiring has supposedly picked up, although I haven't noticed any new faces. M&A business seems to be picking up and so is bank finance. Not much in litigation and even less bankruptcy work.'
'In strategic growth consulting, the market has been picking up steam quite aggressively over the past 12 months or so. Corporations are beginning to regain budgets for consulting fees, and due to new regulations, a changing competitive landscape, and altered business models, companies need consultants to help them achieve their projects/goals since most have had to cut their staffing levels.'
'We continue to see improving conditions and momentum in the VC Sector. Our portfolio companies saw healthy revenue and margin growth in 2010 and 2011 is shaping up the same way. With a number of high-profile technology companies filing to go public and a few more waiting in the wings, the exit environment appears to be improving significantly.'
Two things to talk about here. 1) The Cruise Line industry. 2) Online travel bookings versus using a Travel agent.
Overall, the cruise line industry appears to be quite healthy. Volumes continue to go up across the industry and are back to pre-recession highs as far as I can see. Reason being, there is a cruise for everyone out there. Where in the past, cruises options were fairly limited, now there is a cruise option for every type of trip, every type of person, and for every price range. Also, the ticket price has come down over the past few years due to increased options, but that should add to volumes as well.
For Travel Agents, we continued to get squeezed by the online guys as the commissions paid by the cruise lines are far lower to the online brokers…therefore, they push a lot of traffic that way. I'd estimate this competition has grown exponentially over the past decade and will continue to grow for some time. Let's just hope the addressable market continues to grow as well...
