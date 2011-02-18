WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE REAL WORLD? 20 Comments From 20 People Across North America

'Continues to be a very challenging market. Luxury market exposure didn't feel impact until late '08, when the Lehman collapse crushed consumer net worth and restricted credit at all levels. Continued to experience downturn through '10, looks like we may have leveled off, but still too early to tell.

'Used to be 50/50 split new housing / remodeling, now probably closer to 30 / 70. Lower/Mid-tier market exposure is also a challenging environment and has been since '07. Expecting to see modest recovery in '11 as remodeling activity is expected to pick up based on the LIRA produced by Harvard.

'Don't expect new housing starts to play a meaningful factor in primary demand until late '12 / '13 (optimistic?).'

Industry quotes collected by Credit Suisse.