Here's How Apple's Epic Patent Case Against Samsung Will Finally End

Arguments in the patent battle of the century between Apple and Samsung will come to an end next week after a judge strongly urged the tech titans to make “peace” and settle the case.With both sides so heavily invested in the case, neither company is likely to give in at this point, experts say.



Now the case will likely by decided by a jury of Apple and Samsung’s “peers,” but it’s impossible to predict exactly how a jury will decide such a complex case.

Apple is accusing Samsung of infringing design patents for iPhone, iPad, and its operating system – basically patents on how the products look. It’s also accusing Samsung of infringing three patents on the way its products are used.

In these types of complicated patent disputes, juries often just side with whichever party they might “buy a used car from,” one expert told Business Insider.

But several experts said they would predict one winner if they had to.

