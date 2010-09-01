What's Going To Happen At Tomorrow's Apple Event?

Will Apple finally retire the iPod classic? Will the Samsung Galaxy tab be a hit?



We answer these questions and more in the video above!

Don’t Miss…

– Here’s What People REALLY Think Of The iPhone 4



– Shopkick CEO: Here’s Why Big Retail Stores Like Best Buy Are Betting On My iPhone Shopping Startup



– Jimmy Wales: How To Build A Successful Business

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.