What's Green That's Going To Be In The Final Stimulus

We appear to be closer than ever to having a solid stimulus bill. Reports are circulating that Obama would like to sign it into action before Monday.



The various permutations of the stimulus package make it difficult to figure out what’s in the bill. We’ve looked at the website for both the House and the Senate and haven’t been able to find a copy of the current version of the stimulus bill.

Even if we did, the Green Sheet’s research staff wouldn’t be able to properly digest the mammoth beast that is the stimulus bill. At least not in the next few hours, at any rate.

Instead we’ve looked at a few stories and here’s what we think is going to be in it for “green” industries.

The AP provides a macro view:

About $50 billion for energy programs, focused chiefly on efficiency and renewable energy.

$5 billion to weatherize modest-income homes.

$6.4 billion to clean up nuclear weapons production sites

$11 billion toward a so-called “smart electricity grid” to reduce waste; $13.9 billion to subsidise loans for renewable energy projects

$6.3 billion in state energy efficiency and clean energy grants; and $4.5 billion make federal buildings more energy efficient.

EE News provides a micro view:

The overall renewable energy and and energy efficiency tax title is $20 billion over a decade. It includes a three-year extension of the production tax credit for wind projects.

About $30 billion of direct spending will go to support energy efficiency, renewable energy, smart grid technology to make the grid more reliable and efficient, and advanced electric battery research programs. Will supposedly create 500,000 jobs.

$5 billion in weatherization assistance — nearly $2 billion more than in the Senate version — but $4.5 billion to make federal buildings “green.”

$13.9 billion in loan guarantees for renewable energy and transmission.

Several advocacy groups have also reported that the compromise cuts $50 billion in loan guarantees for all advanced technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including nuclear energy.

On Tuesday ProPublica ran a comparison of the House and Senate bill, which colorfully demonstrates the differences between the two bills. Since Tuesday, though, we believe the bill changed, so this may be moot.

