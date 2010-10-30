What's Going On At Microsoft's Secret iPad Group?

Microsoft has an iPad group at its California office, according to a tweet from iOS app agency founder Raven Zachary, who is tweeting from a Starbucks in Seattle.



He’s not sure if the group is competitive intelligence or app development.

But if Microsoft is smart, it would have both:

One to figure out what makes the iPad so enjoyable and useful, so Microsoft could copy it for Windows.

And the other to develop apps for iPads. The world’s largest software company should be making apps for every large app platform, not just its own. (Microsoft has smartly made some iPhone apps, for instance, but not enough.)

Know more about Microsoft’s iPad group? Say hello at [email protected] Confidentiality always guaranteed.

Related: Here’s Why Microsoft Needs To Make Office Apps For The iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.