What's Gawker.TV?

Gawker will launch a site called Gawker.TV later today.



Nick Denton says it’ll be “TV highlights, mashups, viral web video — all the things we know are popular from the main Gawker.com site”

It’ll be manned by Gawker video producer Richard Blakeley, whom Denton calls “a major talent.”

“Blakeley has a whole big TV and web monitoring operation — armies of interns. Seems a waste for him merely to be in a support role.”

“Almost as cool as having my own domain,” says Blakeley. “Baby steps.”

Smart. Some of Gawker’s biggest hits over the years have been video posts. Remember Tom Cruise’s Scientology rant? The McSteamy tape?

Here’s what it’ll look like:

Thanks Peter Kafka for the heads-up Tweet.

Photo: Diana Levine

