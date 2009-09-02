What's eBay Going To Do With Its Skype Cash?

As part of its deal to sell Skype, eBay will get $1.9 billion in cash from Skype’s new owners. So what’s it going to do with it?



The money will go into eBay’s international cash balance, JPMorgan analyst Imran Khan writes in a note today. This suggests the company “will have additional flexibility when it comes to acquisitions outside the U.S.,” he writes.

Or, he says, eBay would need to repatriate the international cash to do deals here, such as domestic acquisitions, share buybacks, or a dividend.

