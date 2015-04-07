What's cool in tech has changed drastically from the 1980s to today

From smart phones to laptops, technology is at the center of much of modern life and culture.

The 1980s were huge in terms of consumer electronics and innovation, as many early versions of important technologies were released then.

Some of the early breakthroughs can spark a wave of nostalgia, while others are not missed; they can’t compare to what we have today.

We’re looking back on some of our favourites to witness the evolution and see just how far we’ve come.

