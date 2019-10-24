Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in November

Netflix Robert Pattinson stars in ‘The King.’

Netflix is adding lots of new titles in November, including buzzy original films like “The King,” starring Timothée Chalamet, and “The Irishman.”

New seasons of shows like “The Crown” and “The End of the F—— World” will also be added to the streaming service, as well as numerous Netflix original holiday movies.

But some classic titles will be removed from the site in November as well, such as “Caddyshack,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Little Women. ”

Netflix just revealed the movies and TV shows that will be coming to – and leaving – the site in November.

New seasons of “The Crown,” “The End of the F—— World,” and a four-part “Queer Eye” special set in Japan will be added to the streaming service at the start of the month, as well as older films like “Rosemary’s Baby” and all three “Matrix” movies.

But some titles will be leaving the streaming service this month too. Classics like “Groundhog Day” and “The Sixth Sense” will all leave at the start of the month.

Here’s everything that’s coming and leaving Netflix in November.

Arriving in November:

Warner Bros. ‘The Matrix’ will be added to Netflix in November.

Available 11/1/19

“American Son”

“Apache Warrior”

“Atypical: Season 3” – Netflix Original

“Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1”

“Billy on the Street”

“Christmas Break-In”

“Christmas in the Heartlands”

“Christmas Survival”

“Drive” – Netflix Film

“Elliot the Littlest Reindeer”

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Fire in Paradise” – Netflix Documentary

“Grease”

“Hache”

“Hello Ninja”

“Holiday in the Wild” – Netflix Film

“Holly Star”

“How to Be a Latin Lover”

“The King” – Netflix Film

“Love Jones”

“The Man Without Gravity” – Netflix Film

“Mars: Season 2”

“Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded”

“Orphans: Season 1-2”

“Paid in Full”

“Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” – Netflix Original

“Rosemary’s Baby”

“Rounders”

“Santa Girl”

“Sling Blade”

“Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the world”

“Step Brothers”

“The Christmas Candle”

“The Deep: Season 3”

“The Game”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“True: Grabbleapple Harvest”

“Up North”

“We Are the Wave” – Netflix Original

“Wild Child”

“Zombieland”

Netflix Season two of ‘The End of the F—— World’ will be available to watch on Netflix in November.

Available 11/4/19

“A Holiday Engagement”

“Christmas Crush”

“Dear Santa”

“The Devil Next Door” – Netflix Documentary

“District 9”

Available 11/5/19

“The End of the F—— World: Season 2” – Netflix Original

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” – Netflix Original

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4”

“Tune in for Love” – Netflix Film

“Undercover Brother 2”

Available 11/6/19

“Burning Cane”

“Scams” – Netflix Original

“Shadow”

Available 11/7/19

“The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”

Available 11/8/19

“Busted! Season 2” – Netflix Original

“The Great British Baking show: Holidays: Season 2” – Netflix Original

“Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour” – Netflix Original

“Green Eggs and Ham” – Netflix Original

“Let It Snow” – Netflix Film

“Paradise Beach” – Netflix Film

“Wild District: Season 2” – Netflix Original

Available 11/9/19

“Little Things: Season 3” – Netflix Original

Available 11/10/19

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5” – Netflix Original

Available 11/11/19

“A Single Man”

“Chief of Staff: Season 2” – Netflix Original

Available 11/12/19

“Harvey Girls Forever: Season 3”

“Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago” – Netflix Original

Available 11/13/19

“Maradona in Mexico” – Netflix Documentary

Available 11/14/19

“The Stranded” – Netflix Original

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of ‘The Crown.’

Available 11/15/19

“Avlu: Part 2” – Netflix Original

“The Club” – Netflix Original

“Earthquake Bird” – Netflix Film

“GO!: The Unforgettable Party”

“House Arrest” – Netflix Film

“I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry” – Netflix Original

“Klaus” – Netflix Film

“Llama Llama: Season 2”

“The Toys That Made Us: Season 3” – Netflix Original

Available 11/16/19

“Suffragette”

Available 11/17/19

“The Crown: Season 3” – Netflix Original

Available 11/19/19

“Iliza: Unveiled” – Netflix Original

“No hay tiempo para la verguenza” – Netflix Documentary

Available 11/20/19

“Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator” – Netflix Documentary

“Dream/Killer”

“Lorena, la de pies ligeros” – Netflix Documentary

Available 11/21/19

“The Knight Before Christmas” – Netflix Film

“Mortel” -Netflix Original

Available 11/22/19

“Dino Girl Gauko”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” – Netflix Original

“The Dragon Prince: Season 3”

“High Seas: Season 2” – Netflix Original

“Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3”

“Mon frère” – Netflix Film

“Nailed It! Holiday: Season 2” – Netflix Original

“Narcoworld: Dope Stories” – Netflix Original

“Nobody’s Looking” – Netflix Original

“Singapore Social” – Netflix Original

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On: Season 8”

Available 11/23/19

“End of Watch”

Available 11/24/19

“Shot Caller”

Available 11/25/19

“Dirty John: Season 1”

Available 11/26/19

“Mike Birbiglia: The New One” – Netflix Original

“Super Monsters Save Christmas”

“True: winter Wishes”

Available 11/27/19

“Broken” – Netflix Documentary

“The Irishman” – Netflix Film

Available 11/28/19

“Holiday Rush” – Netflix Film

“John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That” – Netflix Original

“Merry Happy Whatever” – Netflix Original

“Mytho” – Netflix Original

Available 11/29/19

“Atlantics” – Netflix Film

“Chip and Potato: Season 2”

“I Lost My Body” – Netflix Film

“La reina del sur: Season 2”

“The Movie That Made Us” – Netflix Original

“Sugar Rush Christmas” – Netflix Original

Leaving in November:

Columbia Pictures Rom-com ‘Groundhog Day’ is leaving Netflix in November.

Leaving 11/1/19

“42”

“300”

“A Dog’s Life”

“As Good As It Gets”

“Caddyshack”

“Caddyshack 2”

“Chasing Liberty”

“Gran Torino”

“Groundhog Day”

“Little Women”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade”

“Road House”

“Romeo is Bleeding”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Scream”

“Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“Stardust”

“Stitches”

“Taking Lives”

“The America”

“The Bank Job”

“The Bishop’s Wife”

“The House Bunny”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

“The Sixth Sense”

Leaving 11/2/19

“Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3”

Leaving 11/3/19

“Amazing hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1′

Leaving 11/5/19

“Blue Bloods: Season 1-8”

Leaving 11/15/19

“Continuum: Season 1-4”

universal pictures Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep star in ‘Mamma Mia,’ leaving Netflix in November.

Leaving 11/16/19

“Mamma Mia!”

Leaving 11/22/19

“Nikita: season 1-4”

Leaving 11/23/19

“The Red Road: Season 1-2”

Leaving 11/25/19

“Boyhood”

Leaving 11/29/19

“Coco”

Leaving 11/30/19

“Life Unexpected: Season 1-2”

