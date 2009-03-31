What's Sony Announcing Tomorrow?

The gaming press is abuzz over a report that Sony (SNE) is going to announce something “global” tomorrow, March 31. A Sony rep declined to comment on whether an announcement is coming.



What could it be? Here’s a list of possibilities, ranking them from very likely to very unlikely. Discounting, of course, the most likely thing of all, that the report is bogus and nothing will be announced.

Very likely: Further price cuts on the PS2, which is still selling well, moving 131,000 units in Feb compared to 276,000 for the PS3. Amazon sells the PS2 for $130, but Kotaku claims to have seen a listing in Kmart’s retail database showing the PS2 is going down to $100 next week.

Somewhat likely: Some type of streaming video on the PS3. rumours have circulated that Netflix (NFLX) could someday bring its streams to the PS3, like it already does with Microsoft’s Xbox 360. We also might see a PS3-optimised interface for viewing YouTube (GOOG) on Sony’s box. The current PS3-YouTube workaround using the console’s web browser is so clunky it’s barely worth mentioning.

Possible: A new “PSP2” portable gaming console, which industry veterans swear is near.

Somewhat unlikely (and what we most want to see): A PS3 price cut. Sony is in a cash crunch, and the company already loses an estimated $40 on every PS3 sold. Sony indicated over and over a PS3 price cut is off the table until the company further reduces manufacturing costs.

Very unlikely: Sony moving to a Microsoft pricing model, where consoles are cheap but there’s an annual fee for online play. Sony execs told us they consider free online play “like a First Amendment right.” But then, the PS3 is in dire strats…

Bet the farm against it: The idea that a PS3 with no Blu-ray player is in the works keeps floating around the Internet. It’ll never happen — it would break the PS3’s compatibility with its own game library.

