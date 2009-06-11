Yahoo Execs Say They're Taking Search Seriously Enough

- What’s black and white and red all over? The NYT’s balance sheet, says The Daily Show [PaidContent]
- Yahoo execs say they’re taking search seriously [PaidContent]
- Pesky regulatory issues over Google Books “don’t deal with our core business” says Google exec [WSJ]
- Zynga hires a pair of Yahoos [Inside Social Games]
- Craigslist revenues might actually be $300 million [epicentre]
- Superman sells Internet Explorer 8 [MediaMemo]
- Yep, no company trip to Disney this year for Googlers [Valleywag]
- Over 60% of Facebook apps have 100 or fewer visitors per month [All Facebook]
- Facebook bans two spammy ad networks [Inside Facebook]
- Microsoft will give away free anti-virus software [Reuters]
- Digital downloads are killing off video game stores [Reuters]
- 20% of Web videos are spam [NewTeeVee]
- How to protect your trademark on Facebook [Digital Media Law]
- Dave passes Conan [NYT]
- Video search face-off: Bing vs. Google [SEL]
- Moody’s loves Amazon.com and nobody else [WSJ]
- Things a VC will never say [Fred Wilson]
- Rocketboom’s talent search [Rocketboom]
- Top 10 Broadcast Media Websites [Seeking Alpha]
