Name Calling: What's Behind These Tech Companies' Names?

Why is Bing called Bing, and Ning called Ning?



SMH explains how seven popular tech companies got their names.

Bing. Microsoft was looking for something short, easy and global; and a name that would eventually convert to a verb, like “google.”

Vimeo. The videosharing’s site’s name is an anagram of “movie” and also “me” squished into “video.”

Goop. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website is named after her nickname “Goop,” which is a take on her initials GP.

Flickr.The site’s founders wanted to name it “Flicker,” like flicker of a candle or a screen. But “flicker” was taken, so they dropped the “e.”

Ning. The social networking service’s name mean’s “peace” in Chinese. It also fit into the founder’s requirement of a “short and sweet name.”

Orkut. Named after the Google engineer who created the site – Orkut Buyukkokten.

Yahoo! Yahoo! is an acronym for “Yet Another Hierarchical Officious Oracle.” A less geeky reason the founders chose this name was the dictionary meaning of the word, which is – “rude, unsophisticated, uncouth.”

