What's Behind The Secret Locked Doors In Madoff's Old Penthouse?

Al and Patricia Kahn better not let the secret locked rooms in Madoff’s old penthouse turn out like Al Capone’s vault disaster.



Kahn, the CEO of 4Kids entertainment (the guy who brought you Pokemon and Cabbage Patch Kids) just bought Madoff’s old penthouse for $8 million and apparently, there are a bunch of locked rooms in the penthouse. No one has the keys.

The apartment was estimated to be worth $8 million (the amount they paid for it) back when it went on the market and now it it needs a lot of fixing up. Apparently it’s super messy, “definitely not triple mint,” according to a broker who had been inside and estimated its value.

We just hope they tell us what’s behind those doors.

Speaking of bad karma, there is still no one willing to touch Madoff’s old office building.

