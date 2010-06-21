What's Behind Rupert Murdoch's Play For BSkyB?

Last week, News Corp. proposed a massive deal to take over British Sky Broadcasting.



But what’s behind its $11.5 billion play to acquire the 61% of the satellite broadcasting company that Rupert Murdoch doesn’t already own?

Eric Pfanner of The New York Times pinpoints a few ideas:

“Getting consumers to pay for news online is going to be difficult. Might it be easier if access to the Web site were bundled into a satellite television subscription?”

“Analysts say there might also be opportunities for News Corp. in the growing European presence of its satellite TV operations. Assuming a deal for BSkyB is completed, News Corp. will own 100 per cent of the biggest pay-TV companies in Britain and Italy, as well as effectively controlling the biggest one in Germany.”

“News Corp. and BSkyB would also be able to present a united front in their long-running battles with the British Broadcasting Corp.”

“News Corp.’s official explanation for its approach is that the acquisition would give the company greater geographical diversification and reduce its reliance on volatile advertising revenues.”

Read more at The New York Times >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.