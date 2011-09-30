What’s Behind These Crazy neighbourhood Names?

Two cops, a veteran and a rookie, were observing a riot near the corner of West 39th Street and 10th Avenue in New York City.
“This place is hell,” said the rookie officer.
“Nah,” said the veteran. “Hell is mild. This place is hell’s kitchen.”
Or, so goes one story about how one New York City neighbourhood got its name.
While Hell’s Kitchen is probably the most dangerous-sounding name on the list, there are quite a few other cities with unusual neighbourhood names as well as some interesting back stories.
Cabbagetown is one of Atlanta's oldest industrial settlements, home to two factories. The history of its designation is a little muddled, but there are two stories that are most often recounted. One theory is that the neighbourhood got its name from the Appalachian settlers who moved to the area to work in the factories. They planted cabbage in their front yards and cooked it often and the smell would permeate the neighbourhood. The other story goes that a cabbage truck crashed in the street, causing a mob as people rushed to grab the vegetable.
Much of Cabbagetown real estate is on the National Historic Register. Median Cabbagetown home values are currently $166,700. For that price, you can pick up a 1,036-square-foot place that is a hip, urban loft, like the one below.
Tangletown, a tiny 'hood north of downtown Seattle, sits at an intersection of several tangled streets and the intersection of three major neighborhoods: Wallingford, Phinney Ridge and Green Lake. If you don't mind the winding, nonsensical streets, Tangletown boasts popular cafes and shops and high median home values of $444,000.
This Tangletown treasure (below) is steps from the popular Green Lake park and has undergone a complete remodel which includes heated tile floors.
This name isn't a reference to grassy back yards and playgrounds, but a call to Chicago's past as the nation's meatpacking capital. Back of the Yards refers to its location southwest of the old Union Stock Yards. The neighbourhood once housed the thousands of immigrant stockyard workers, but today, Back of Yards real estate is primarily commercial. Median Back of the Yards home values are more affordable than most other Chicago real estate, ringing in at $110,500.
For $289,900, you can pick up a four-bedroom, 2-bath home with 3,100 square feet of living space, a patio, front porch and detached two-car garage.
Out of the neighborhoods on this list, the Tenderloin district is by far the most infamous. The area has a reputation as the one of the worst spots in San Francisco and most tourist guides advise visitors to steer clear. The neighbourhood even got its name because of its tough nature. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, policemen that patrolled these mean streets were paid more and as a result, they could afford better cuts of meat, such as tenderloin.
Despite the Tenderloin's bad reputation, the neighbourhood has experienced some positive changes, reports the Chronicle, and could, perhaps, turn around homes values for Tenderloin real estate.
For the moderate price of $265,000 -- moderately priced for San Francisco real estate that is -- you can pick up an alcove studio (below) in the famous Hamilton building. The home has 9 feet ceilings, Pergo floors and a walk-in closet in the bedroom.
