Two cops, a veteran and a rookie, were observing a riot near the corner of West 39th Street and 10th Avenue in New York City.



Find out what’s behind these crazy neighbourhood names >

“This place is hell,” said the rookie officer.

“Nah,” said the veteran. “Hell is mild. This place is hell’s kitchen.”

Or, so goes one story about how one New York City neighbourhood got its name.

While Hell’s Kitchen is probably the most dangerous-sounding name on the list, there are quite a few other cities with unusual neighbourhood names as well as some interesting back stories.

This post originally appeared at Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.