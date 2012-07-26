What's At Stake In The Epic Battle Between TV Networks And Cable/Satellite Providers

Cable and satellite TV providers have started a fight that could fundamentally change the way television content is brought to your home. If the cable/satellite operators win this legal and market battle, they could shift a large amount power away from broadcasters and cable networks – and give viewers far more choice about what channels they pay for.



The latest skirmish came on Capitol Hill Tuesday, where both broadcasters and cable TV operators testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Each side tried to blame the other for the recent rise in blackouts that are becoming a staple end-game for failed negotiations between the networks and cable/satellite providers.

