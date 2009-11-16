What's Apple Doing With A Patent For Non-Skippable Ads?

Apple has a patent for a technology that forces you to watch ads, reports Randall Stross at the New York Times.



You can’t skip over the ads, the ads can pop up on any screen, and can even be slipped between songs on an iPod. The ads can force you to take action like checking a box to prove you watched them.

What makes this patent stand out more than just the technology is that Steve Jobs is the first name on the patent. That has only happened on four of the 30 patents he’s been associated with.

So, what the heck might Apple be doing with this? According to the patent filing, it would allow Apple to offer up hardware for free that would be ad supported.

A filing for a patent is not the same as actually deploying the technology. This could be nothing.

Still, it’s odd Apple, who is high-end and premium to its core, would be interested in such technology.

Anybody out there have any ideas about what Apple might want with this?

Here’s Stross’ full story>

