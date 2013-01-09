What's Coming Up On BI Intelligence

Dear BI Intelligence members,
Happy New Year from the BI Intelligence team.
It’s a good time to update all of you on what’s coming up. In the next few months, you’ll receive a stream of reports, including in-depth looks at some of the latest mobile trends:
- The Mobile Payments Shakeout
- The State Of HTML5
- The Impact Of Mini-Tablets And Phablets
- Location Data Across The Mobile Ecosystem
- Usage Update: How We Use Our Phones In 2013 And What It Means
- The Global App Economy And Monetization Trends
- The Second Screen As The New Normal
Over the course of the year, we expect to revisit certain topics frequently— as we believe specific areas of mobile will experience rapid change and innovation in 2013. Mobile advertising, HTML5 mobile development, mobile payments and mobile-first commerce stand out as likely areas of special attention. There will also be regularly scheduled decks on the state of the mobile and Internet industries.
We’re also working to:
- Increase the frequency of our in-depth reports and news notes, even as we expand the scope of our coverage
- Make more of our analysis available in visually rich and presentation-friendly formats
- Introduce more graphics, diagrams, and illustrations into our news notes and reports
As always, all our presentations, charts, and data will be easily downloadable from our subscriber-only website and data library.
If you haven’t done so already, we would appreciate it if you took a few minutes to complete our topics survey. Many of our improvements and report topics have been prompted by your feedback. I welcome members to write me any time with editorial queries or comments at [email protected].
Thank you for joining us,
Marcelo Ballvé
Editorial Director
BI Intelligence
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.