'What's a Thermomix?' senator asks over $100,000 kitchen upgrade for Governor-General

Comedian Kate McCartney contemplates a Thermomix in the YouTube satire The Katering Show.

Senate Estimates in Canberra tried grilling with a Thermomix today as politicians picked over the entrails of kitchen equipment upgrades for Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

Sir Peter’s office is shopping around for up to $100,000 worth of appliances to help the GG entertain visitors to Yarralumla in Canberra and Admiralty House in Sydney. The tender reads like the list of gadgets used in a My Kitchen Rules episode: pasta maker, four stick blenders, a deep-fryer and deep freezer, two food processors and a KitchenAid, the chunky, $700 US-made mixer desired by bakers worldwide.

As the Senate Finance and Public Administration committee looked into a routine equipment acquisition amid $250,000 for new staff for the Governor-General, one thing intrigued Queensland Labor senator Joe Ludwig.

“I don’t know what a Thermomix is.” confessed to the GG’s official secretary, Mark Fraser

Alas, the man in charge of helping the Queen’s representative carry out his constitutional and public duties was equally perplexed.

It took South Australian senator and committee chair Cory Bernardi to explain that a Thermomix is food processor “very popular amongst the home masterchefs of today”.

It sounded like something for “elite trendies”, Ludwig, a former union heavyweight, mused.

“In Queensland you may refer to them as that. I just refer to them as those who have a particular interest in cooking,” Bernardi replied.

Two Melbourne comedians recently described a Thermomix as “the gangbang of kitchen appliances”. It’s an all-in-one hi-tech 1970s German invention that chops, whips, mixes, cooks, weighs, blends, steams and even mills. Disciples sings its praises in making complex sauces and even risotto at the push of a button.

The $2000 must-have for foodies and MasterChef contestants isn’t sold through retail stores, but rather by an Amway-like army of demonstrators who come to your home to show and sell the product. That may make finding one via tender slightly problematic.

Mark Fraser said his boss didn’t actually know he wanted a Thermomix, but should one of the company’s self-described “sole independent distributors” swing by Yarralumla for a demo, perhaps the Governor-General’s secretary could invite Senator Ludwig over too.

