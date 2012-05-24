A Quick Way To Reduce Procrastination And Increase Creativity And Self-Control

Forgive yourself.



It reduces procrastination:

The key finding was that students who’d forgiven themselves for their initial bout of procrastination subsequently showed less negative affect in the intermediate period between exams and were less likely to procrastinate before the second round of exams.

Increases creativity:

Self-judgmental individuals displayed lower levels of creative originality in the control condition, but equal levels of creative originality in the self-compassion condition.

And increases self-control:

Study after study shows that self-criticism is consistently associated with less motivation and worse self-control. It is also one of the single biggest predictors of depression, which drains both “I will” power and “I want” power. In contrast, self-compassion— being supportive and kind to yourself, especially in the face of stress and failure— is associated with more motivation and better self-control.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

5 things you didn’t know about apologies and forgiveness

What’s the best way to apologise?

Why do women apologise more than men? (It’s not because they’re more polite)

Permalink

Follow @bakadesuyo

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.