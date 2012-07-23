The Fastest Way To Calm Your Nerves Before An Interview

Eric Barker
runner finished race calm

Photo: Flickr/Journalist Thalman

Take a quick look at your resume.Reviewing your credentials can remind you how talented you are and induce a “reverse stereotype threat” that boosts confidence.

Via Choke: What the Secrets of the Brain Reveal About Getting It Right When You Have To:

I immediately think about my research credentials, a trick I developed after discovering that getting people to think about aspects of themselves that are conducive to success can actually be enough to propel them to a top performance and prevent choking.

And:

The mere act of realising you aren’t just defined by one dimension—your SAT score or a speech or a solo—can help curtail worries and negative thoughts. In essence, thinking about yourself from multiple perspectives can help relieve some pressure that you feel.

And there’s research to back it up:

  • Getting people to think about professors (or other stereptypically smart groups) improved their smarts for 15 minutes.
  • On the flip side, seeing your opponent as inferior improves your own performance as well. (“Trash talk” works!)

Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.

Related posts:

How can you quickly and easily increase confidence and reduce anxiety?

3 quick tips for being more charismatic

How can you become the leader of a group even when you don’t know what you’re talking about?

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.