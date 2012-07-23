The Fastest Way To Calm Your Nerves Before An Interview

Photo: Flickr/Journalist Thalman

Take a quick look at your resume.Reviewing your credentials can remind you how talented you are and induce a “reverse stereotype threat” that boosts confidence.



Via Choke: What the Secrets of the Brain Reveal About Getting It Right When You Have To:

I immediately think about my research credentials, a trick I developed after discovering that getting people to think about aspects of themselves that are conducive to success can actually be enough to propel them to a top performance and prevent choking.

And:

The mere act of realising you aren’t just defined by one dimension—your SAT score or a speech or a solo—can help curtail worries and negative thoughts. In essence, thinking about yourself from multiple perspectives can help relieve some pressure that you feel.

And there’s research to back it up:

Getting people to think about professors (or other stereptypically smart groups) improved their smarts for 15 minutes.

On the flip side, seeing your opponent as inferior improves your own performance as well. (“Trash talk” works!)

