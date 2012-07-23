The Fastest Way To Calm Your Nerves Before An Interview

Photo: Flickr/Journalist Thalman
Take a quick look at your resume.Reviewing your credentials can remind you how talented you are and induce a “reverse stereotype threat” that boosts confidence.
Via Choke: What the Secrets of the Brain Reveal About Getting It Right When You Have To:
I immediately think about my research credentials, a trick I developed after discovering that getting people to think about aspects of themselves that are conducive to success can actually be enough to propel them to a top performance and prevent choking.
And:
The mere act of realising you aren’t just defined by one dimension—your SAT score or a speech or a solo—can help curtail worries and negative thoughts. In essence, thinking about yourself from multiple perspectives can help relieve some pressure that you feel.
And there’s research to back it up:
- Getting people to think about professors (or other stereptypically smart groups) improved their smarts for 15 minutes.
- On the flip side, seeing your opponent as inferior improves your own performance as well. (“Trash talk” works!)
