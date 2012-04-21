One Thing That Decision-Makers Need To Come Up With Better Solutions

Take the perspective of someone else. Think about what they might do in that situation. (Hat Tip: PRBMN)



We investigated how perspective-taking might be used to overcome bias and improve advice-based judgments. Decision makers often tend to underweight the opinions of others relative to their own, and thus fail to exploit the wisdom of others. We tested the idea that decision makers taking the perspective of another person engage a less egocentric mode of processing of advisory opinions and thereby improve their accuracy.

In Studies 1-2, participants gave their initial opinions and then considered a sample of advisory opinions in two conditions. In one condition (self-perspective), they were asked to give their best advice-based estimates. In the second (other-perspective), they were asked to give advice-based estimates from the perspective of another judge. The dependent variables were the participants’ accuracy and indices that traced their judgmental policy. In the self-perspective condition participants adhered to their initial opinions, whereas in the other-perspective condition they were far less egocentric, weighted the available opinions more equally and produced more accurate estimates.

In Study 3, initial estimates were not elicited, yet the data patterns were consistent with these conclusions. All studies suggest that switching perspectives allows decision makers to generate advice-based judgments that are superior to those they would otherwise have produced. We discuss the merits of perspective-taking as a procedure for correcting bias, suggesting that it is theoretically justifiable, practicable, and effective.

Source: “When guessing what another person would say is better than giving your own opinion: Using perspective-taking to improve advice-taking” from Journal of Experimental Social Psychology

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

10 ways to be more intelligent (or not nearly as dumb)

Is intelligence sexy?

What’s the secret to improving your ability to learn?

Permalink

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Follow @bakadesuyo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.