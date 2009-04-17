What's Happening Today: Friday, April 17

Macro



Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig at financial services conference (08:30 AM)

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Preliminary (April) (9:55 AM)

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at financial services conference (12:00 PM)

Options Expiration

Earnings

General Electric (GE) (8:30 AM)

Media General (MEG) (Before bell)

Citigroup (C) (8:30 AM)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:30 AM – Gary Townsend, President/CEO, Hill-Townsend Capital Llc

7:40 AM – Norbert Walter, Chief Economist & Co-Head of Rsch, Deutsche Bank Ag

2:40 PM – Mark Yusko, CIO, Morgan Creek Capital Mgmt

Fox Business:

10 AM – John Wolkonowicz, IHS Global (Discussing GM restructuring.)

1 PM – Mary Taylor, Ohio State Auditor (Discussing $8 bn gap in OH Budget)

All times ET.

