What's Happening Today: Monday, February 2

Macro:
- Construction Spending (Dec. 08) 10:00 AM
Earnings:
- SanDisk (SNDK) (5:00 PM)
- Aflac (AFL) (After bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:15 AM – Neil Jones, Head of Europan Fund Sales, Mizuho Corporate Bank LTD
- 8:40 AM – Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX)
- 9:00 AM – Ed Grebeck, Chairperson/CEO, Tempus Advisers
- 12:00 PM – Robert Herz, Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Board
- 12:45 PM – Harvey Pitt, Former SEC Chairman
- 6:30 PM – Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Mike Green, Pres. UAW Local 652
- 9 AM – Dave Kansas, Pres., filife.com
- 9:15 AM – Peter Boockvar, Equities strategist, Miller Tabak + Co.
- 9:45 AM – Joanie Ruge, SVP, Adecco Grp.
- 10:30 AM – Joe Ficalora, CEO, New York Community Bancorp
- 11:00 AM – Rick Sharga, SVP RealtyTrac
- 12 PM Gus Faucher, Dir. Macroeconomics, Moody’s
All times ET.
