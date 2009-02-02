What's Happening Today: Monday, February 2

Macro:



Construction Spending (Dec. 08) 10:00 AM

Earnings:

SanDisk (SNDK) (5:00 PM)

Aflac (AFL) (After bell.)



Television

Bloomberg:

6:15 AM – Neil Jones, Head of Europan Fund Sales, Mizuho Corporate Bank LTD

8:40 AM – Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX)

9:00 AM – Ed Grebeck, Chairperson/CEO, Tempus Advisers

12:00 PM – Robert Herz, Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Board

12:45 PM – Harvey Pitt, Former SEC Chairman

6:30 PM – Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Fox Business:

7 AM – Mike Green, Pres. UAW Local 652

9 AM – Dave Kansas, Pres., filife.com

9:15 AM – Peter Boockvar, Equities strategist, Miller Tabak + Co.

9:45 AM – Joanie Ruge, SVP, Adecco Grp.

10:30 AM – Joe Ficalora, CEO, New York Community Bancorp

11:00 AM – Rick Sharga, SVP RealtyTrac

12 PM Gus Faucher, Dir. Macroeconomics, Moody’s

All times ET.

