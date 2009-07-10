Whatever You Do, DON'T Live Near A Freeway

Living within a mile and a half of a freeway is much worse for you than you think. [Infrastructurist]



Debunking myths about the climate bills deficiencies. [Climate Progess]

Iraq needs $50 billion of investment for its oil fields. [Bloomberg]

Letting spent nuclear fuel remain above ground is the best solution. [Bloomberg]

Nuclear is the most welfare dependant industry in the world. [Carl Pope]

An overview of all the action of late in oil prices. [NYT]

Expect more small rooftop solar panels and fewer big projects. [Reuters]

Except in Seattle, where a big 75 MW solar farm was announced. [Cleantechnica]

U2 needs to plant 20,118 trees to offset all the CO2 its tour produces. [Guardian]

Car dealers are mega-excited about cash for clunkers. [Reuters]

Life after bankruptcy should begin for GM this morning. [WSJ]

Confessions of serial bike buyer. [Guardian]

