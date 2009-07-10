Whatever You Do, DON'T Live Near A Freeway

Living within a mile and a half of a freeway is much worse for you than you think. [Infrastructurist]
Debunking myths about the climate bills deficiencies. [Climate Progess]
Iraq needs $50 billion of investment for its oil fields. [Bloomberg]
Letting spent nuclear fuel remain above ground is the best solution. [Bloomberg]
Nuclear is the most welfare dependant industry in the world. [Carl Pope]
An overview of all the action of late in oil prices. [NYT]
Expect more small rooftop solar panels and fewer big projects. [Reuters]
Except in Seattle, where a big 75 MW solar farm was announced. [Cleantechnica]
U2 needs to plant 20,118 trees to offset all the CO2 its tour produces. [Guardian]
Car dealers are mega-excited about cash for clunkers. [Reuters]
Life after bankruptcy should begin for GM this morning. [WSJ]
Confessions of serial bike buyer. [Guardian]
