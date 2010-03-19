Whatever The Fed Does, It's Clear: The Dollar Rules, And The Euro Is A Dog

We already mentioned the spiking dollar — a result of rumours the the Fed is about to hike the discount rate again — but here’s a little more food for thought, provoked by currency guru Ashraif Laidi on Twitter.



After beginning to show some life, the euro is now looking like a sick dog again. All of the sudden, Greece is a little (more) in doubt than it was, jumpy traders sense that the Fed is in tightening mode. Europe definitely isn’t in tightening mode — not by a mile.

