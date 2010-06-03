Whatever Is Propping Up This Market Isn't Doing Much For Commodities, As Death Cross Widens

Joe Weisenthal

The stock market is flashing a big “risk on” trade, but that move isn’t necessarily being reflected elsewhere.

To wit: various commodities, including palladium, lumber, wheat, and copper are all lower.

Meanwhile, the CRB death cross we’ve been talking about, where the 50-day EMA crosses below the 200-day one continues to widen.

Don’t miss: 10 trades you need to know about right >

chart

Photo: Stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.