Whatever Is Propping Up This Market Isn't Doing Much For Commodities, As Death Cross Widens

The stock market is flashing a big “risk on” trade, but that move isn’t necessarily being reflected elsewhere.



To wit: various commodities, including palladium, lumber, wheat, and copper are all lower.

Meanwhile, the CRB death cross we’ve been talking about, where the 50-day EMA crosses below the 200-day one continues to widen.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

