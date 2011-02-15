Whatever Happened To That Carmelo To The Lakers rumour?

Photo: New York Post

Remember last week when ESPN’s Chris Broussard reported that the Nuggets and Lakers were talking about trading Andrew Bynum for Carmelo Anthony?And how everyone connected to both the Nuggets and Lakers almost immediately dismissed it as a wild dream?



Yet, for some reason — as the LA Times‘ Mark Heisler wonders today — ESPN kept reporting this story as though it might actually happen. Even though deep down, they knew it wouldn’t.

Sort of like a fantasy basketball league come to life.

As Heisler points out, the story was not even close to being right (but also never solid enough to really be proved “wrong.”)

However, ESPN has a lot of hours to fill in a day. So they kept it alive with little details about Anthony’s wife wanting to live in a L.A. and “friends” say he would approve the trade and sign extension that was never coming.

There will be no corrections or apologies on this one and maybe there doesn’t need to be. Just a reminder that manufacturing a story can be just as useful to the media as actually finding one.

