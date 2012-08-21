WHERE ARE THEY NOW? What Happened To The People In This Iconic Photo Of Oracle's Founders

Co-founders of Oracle when it was Software Development Laboratories circa 1978

Photo: Computer History Museum

Here is a photo from 1978 of Oracle’s co-founders celebrating their company’s first anniversary.This was even before the company was named Oracle. At that time it was still called Software Development Laboratories (SDL).



The co-founders couldn’t know that their company would one day become a multi-billion empire, the world’s largest database maker, one of the world’s largest enterprise software AND hardware vendors.

Here they are (left to right) Ed Oates, Bruce Scott, Bob Miner and yes, that tall guy on the far right is Larry Ellison.

