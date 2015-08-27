What Mark Zuckerberg's resume might look like if he never became a billionaire

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s young life is the story of legend, already memorialised in a book and a hit movie.

But what if Facebook didn’t succeed and Zuck was a regular college student who needed to find a job?

Professional resume writing site, Enhancv, answered that question and wrote him a resume.

They were using Zuck as an example of what a modern resume looks like for a young wannabe tech professional.

The resume is a bit tongue-in-cheek. They included a few facts from his bio that you obviously wouldn’t include in a real resume, such as the fact that the predecessor to Facebook, Facemash, “Overwhelmed the Harvard’s network which led to shutting down the website.”

And they included the fact that he spent a good percentage of his time “drinking beer at college parties.”

You probably wouldn’t want to put stuff like that on your own resume.

But, looking at the design, the quotes, the highlights, would you hire Zuck?

Enhancv Page 1

Enhancv Page 2. Yes, a 2 page resume is OK.

