Zendaya wore a metallic breastplate for a second time on the red carpet

Zendaya attends the Women In Film Honors event on October 6, 2021. Chris Delmas/Getty Images

Zendaya attended the Women in Film Honors event in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday.

She wore a gray Loewe dress and a gold, asymmetrical breastplate that matched her earrings.

The actress previously wore a metallic breastplate for the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Zendaya is making a case for futuristic fashion on the red carpet.

The “Dune” star attended the Women in Film Honors event in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, and arrived in a Loewe ensemble. She wore a sleeveless gray dress with a form-fitting bodice and skirt, as well as a gold breastplate draped across her chest.

The asymmetrical accessory matched her shining earrings, which resembled bent pieces of metal, and her gold Louboutin pumps. Law Roach styled the ensemble.

Her outfit was designed by Loewe, while her shoes were Louboutins. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

According to the fashion brand’s Instagram page, the breastplate was actually handmade in France by metal sculptors who shaped brass with “unique soldering and hammer techniques.”

A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe)

The outfit mirrored one Zendaya wore back in January 2020.

At the time, she attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, wearing a Tom Ford outfit with a pink breastplate worn as a crop top. The design was molded to the shape of her chest, with a high neckline and fabric straps across her back.

The outfit also included a floor-length, hot-pink skirt.

Zendaya attends the Critics’ Choice Awards in California on January 12, 2020. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Of course, the outfits are only two of the most daring looks Zendaya has ever worn. In recent months, she’s experimented with plunging necklines, “naked”-style dresses, and more.