What Your Thank You Letter Should Say When You BOMBED The Interview

After a job interview, you shouldn’t disregard the importance of a thank you letter.Most of the time, the thank you letter is just a nice gesture to show your gratitude for the interviewer’s time. But if that time you spent together didn’t go as smoothly as you would’ve hoped, what else do you say in the thank you letter other than “thank you”?



Rosa Elizabeth Vargas at Careerealism says you should use the thank you letter as a strategic tool to “gain a competitive distinction” and think of it as if you have “insider” information now that you didn’t have before. You’ve met the interviewer, you know their tactics, you know what they want in a candidate and you know if you’ve fallen short of those expectations.

During the interview, if both you and the interviewer realised that you don’t have specific skills that the company needs, you need to discuss this in the thank you letter.

“Concisely bring it up, reiterate why this would not be a problem, and, in fact, promote how despite this ‘weakness’ you are the PERFECT candidate,” Vargas writes.

If you blanked out and didn’t say the things you should have said that would’ve proved you were the ideal candidate, Vargas says the thank you letter is the opportunity for that second chance: “Bring up the topic and say you would like to elaborate, you would like to expand; you had time to think about this and want to convey the following.”

Whatever you do, don’t say that you think the recruiter misunderstood anything you said in the interview. You should never make it seem as if the interviewer is incompetent. Instead, the blame should always be placed on you.

