What your sexual fantasies could say about you, according to a sex researcher

Justin Lehmiller is a sex researcher who did the largest-ever survey of Americans’ sexual fantasies for his book “Tell Me What You Want.”

Though there’s no one reason a person may have a sexual fantasy, Lehmiller found that people’s fantasies are often linked to their emotional needs.

Someone who fantasizes about a threesome with their partner may crave attention, while someone who envisions a threesome with two strangers could want adventure.

If you’ve ever daydreamed about having a threesome, meeting a sexy stranger who handcuffs you to your bed, or having your partner trash-talk you during sex, you’re not alone.

Justin Lehmiller, a sex researcher at The Kinsey Institute, surveyed 4,175 Americans about their favourite sexual fantasies for his book “Tell Me What You Want,” and told Insider what his findings could mean.

According to Lehmiller, it’s impossible to make blanket statements about the underlying motivations for a particular fantasy because two people could have that same fantasy for completely different reasons.

“Our fantasies are very complex and the degree of emphasis and focus on sex differs from one person to another, because what we find erotically appealing, or what turns us on, is so incredibly different from one person to the next,” Lehmiller told Insider.

But his research also showed common themes in the reasons why people fantasize, and that emotional needs are often linked to what a person finds sexy.

If you fantasize about romance and passion, you could have a fear of abandonment

Emotional needs can manifest in a fantasy that’s extremely romantic or passionate.

Lehmiller said people who fear abandonment and may deal with attachment anxiety, “are more likely to have romantic and passionate imagery in their fantasies because they’re trying to calm that sense of insecurity that they have.”

In daydreaming about another person consuming them with passion and love, they can relax and focus on sexual pleasure, according to Lehmiller.

If you daydream about having a threesome with your partner, you may crave attention

During his research, Lehmiller found threesomes were one of the most common fantasies his survey respondents had.

When people dream of a threesome with their partner and one other person, it could be because they want all of the attention on them, according to Lehmiller.

If someone fantasizes about a threesome where they’re “entering another couple’s relationship,” the person with the fantasy may crave adventure, rather than attention.

If you fantasize about being dominated in the bedroom, it could be because you want to lose control

Submission, or being dominated by a sex partner, is another popular fantasy for both men and women, Lehmiller said.

It’s often lumped into the acronym BDSM, which is short for bondage-discipline, dominance-submission, and sadism-masochism, and all of these fantasies deal with power exchange between two partners.

When someone fantasizes about their sex partner dominating them, it’s often because that fantasy allows them to feel adored because their partner is “demonstrating this overwhelming irresistible attraction to you,” according to Lehmiller.

People who have sex-related anxiety may also gravitate towards submission fantasies because it takes the pressure off them to perform.

“And so I think submission for a lot of people, they find it to be a very freeing sort of experience that allows them to get out of their head and get into the moment,” Lehmiller said.

If your sexual fantasies feel taboo, it could mean you’re open to trying new things

It’s a misconception that anyone with sexual fantasies has them for deep-rooted psychological reasons, Lehmiller said.

In his research, he found that people who have fantasies often, or fantasies that are more taboo than threesomes and BDSM, tend to simply be more imaginative and open to new things than those who fantasize less.

He said people who had personalities that were more open to new experiences tended to “fantasize more about almost everything, including really unusual and bizarre types of scenarios.”

“And it doesn’t mean anything deeper, other than they just like to think a lot. So we always have to be a little bit careful in saying that our fantasies always have deeper meeting because sometimes they don’t,” Lehmiller said.

People who are older tend to have more sexual fantasies

Lastly, Lehmiller found that people in their 40s and 50s who are in long-term monogamous relationships tend to fantasize more than younger folks.

He said this trend likely exists because these people want to get out of sex ruts and try something new.

“And I think when that need for novelty is warranted, which it often is in these long-term monogamous relationships, that people use their fantasies as a way of sort of breaking free and meeting that need for novelty.”

