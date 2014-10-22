Here's What Your Preferred News Outlet Says About Your Political Ideology

America’s partisan divide is well-illustrated by which news outlets people stick to.

Some news outlets have a fairly even distribution of viewers, while others (some of which are the most popular in the country) skew strongly to the right or left.

A new report from the Pew Research Center breaks down the news consumption habits of Americans. Most say they get their news from local TV and Facebook, but Americans still rely heavily on network and cable news shows as well as newspapers and digital outlets.

A whopping 44% of those who responded to Pew’s survey said they got news from CNN in the past week. Other network and cable news outlets — Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, and MSNBC — took the remaining top five spots.

Fox’s audience leans conservative, while CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have audiences that lean left.

Among newspapers, The New York Times and USA Today ranked highest, but their numbers still didn’t compare to those of the TV networks. Only 13% of respondents reported getting news from the Times in the past week, while 12% said they got news from USA Today.

The average Times reader identifies as mostly liberal, while USA Today is more mixed but still leaning left.

Find your preferred news outlets below and see what they say about your political ideology:

