This is exactly what your pilots are doing in the crucial 60 minutes leading up to your flight

As a flying passenger we have to deal with the typical stresses of checkin in, getting through security, and waiting for boarding. But what are the pilots doing before takeoff? Virgin Atlantic pilot Ian Worthington takes us through his process of preparing before a flight.

