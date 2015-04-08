Here's what your clothes REALLY say about you at work

Like it or not, your fashion choices say a lot about you — especially in the workplace.
Fast Company Studios recently created a hilarious video starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors that reveals the messages your work wardrobe really sends to your boss and coworkers.
Here’s the video:
NOW WATCH: 10 fashion mistakes men make over and over at the office
