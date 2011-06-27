What Your Martini Says About You

Photo: Flickr

The next time you ask for a drink at the bar, be warned that the cocktail you order will say just as much about you as the way you are dressed or even what you say.The bartender will know in an instant if you are a seasoned imbiber or a naif who has not yet gotten much further than rummaging around his parents’ liquor cabinet.



Ordering a martini will definitely tell most bartenders you are not without your chops when it comes to downing a cocktail or three. This is the most pure of all mixed drinks. It is all about the alcohol and the balance of the ingredients, and there is nowhere to hide if it is badly prepared.

However, there are now so many styles being made alongside the traditional gin variety, even the type of martini you order is going to reveal your innermost secrets and tell your server if they need to prepare your drink properly or just give you any old boozy slop in a glass to shut you up for a while.

This post originally appeared at AskMen.

A vodka martini An appletini The gold leaf martini Bars put premium drinks like this one -- finished with shimmering strips of real gold leaf -- on their menus for one reason only: to lure in the high roller, the man who likes to indulge in conspicuous acts of consumption. He is unconcerned about actually enjoying the drink, but loves to be the centre of attention when he is in a bar. Order this, and it will tell the bartender that you have issues with self-esteem and probably have an expensive sports car parked outside to compensate for other failings. The barkeeper will be cordial to your face, however, hopeful that you throw some of that excess dough you seem so keen on spending his way. But he won't respect you in the morning. A chocolate martini This rather nasty little cocktail is usually made with the chosen spirit of the customer and crème de cacao or some other indulgent chocolate liqueur. It is a favourite of the partying would-be model set who consider its considerable calorie count a meal supplement. Any man ordering this drink will immediately be singled out as a cocktail rube and should be made to walk the streets, carrying a sign declaring his shame.





