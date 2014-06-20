The Emoji You Send Actually Say A Lot About You

Sometimes words just aren’t enough to convey what you have to say.

People tend to use emoji in both normal and unorthodox ways, and the emoji you use actually says a lot about you.

Enter Emojinalysis, a Tumblr blog that tells you what’s wrong with your life based on your recently used emoji.

Dan Brill, the creator of Emojinalysis and copywriter at ad agency Droga5, felt inspired to start this project after realising that his recently used emoji were a bit concerning, he told Business Insider.

There was a lot of booze, distressed faces, and things exploding. That made him question if he was actually OK. But instead of dealing with his own problems, Brill decided to instead analyse other people’s.

“Mostly I just try to tell a good story,” Brill said. “It’s sort of like a crime scene investigation. You’re picking up a bunch of seemingly disconnected things and trying to see what fits together. Except instead of fingerprints it’s a Blowfish and ‘Cat with heart-shaped eyes.’ I try to look beyond the smileys and the hearts, the stuff everyone uses, to see what can make each person’s analysis uniquely deranged. But it’s also important to stress I have absolutely no psychological training and I really have no idea what I’m doing.”

All descriptions are via Emojinalysis.

