What, Your 9-Year-Old Doesn't Write iPhone Apps? (AAPL)

Fourth grader Lim Ding Wen’s little sisters, aged 3 and 5, like to draw, so Lim — who is fluent in 6 programming languages — built them an iPhone App. It’s called Doodle Kids.



It’s been downloaded 4,000 times from Apple’s iTunes Store.

Lim’s dad is a CTO who’s tried his hand a couple iPhone apps too. “Every evening we check the statistics emailed to us (by iTunes) to see who has more downloads,” he told Reuters.

Doodle Kids is a free app, so Lim Ding Wen isn’t making any money from his precocious programming skills, but somehow we’re not worried about his financial future.

See Also:

Google Android App Store 5% As Big As iPhone’s (GOOG, AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.