Hello, World! Here's What You Would Be Doing This Morning If You Were In Davos...

Guten morgen!

It’s 7AM Davos time, and that means it’s time to get up and get to the Congress Center.

(Still on US time? Stayed out until 3am at the DLD party last night? Tough!)

It’s time to put on your suit, down some muesli and cappuccino, and get going. The fun has already started…

I took these pictures of the Davos morning routine a few years ago, but it was the same deal this morning. Oh, and we’re in Switzerland, so it’s actually “guete morge.”

You'll probably be staying at some ski lodge in town, like the 'Club Hotel.' That's good news and bad news. Good news: You're in Davos, instead of the other ski town nearby. Bad news, you're far enough from the Congress Center that you have to catch a bus... And it's COLD this morning. But the bus stop is filled with people, and chances are, you'll know some of them. Sure enough! There's Loic LeMeur, Geraldine LeMeur, and Robert Scoble, along with a bunch of skiers and schoolkids. But where's the bus? It's REALLY cold this morning... Ah, here it comes. Just in time... It's a special Davos bus: Plenty of room for skiers, snowboarders, and Robert Scoble's amazing camera equipment A mile or so through the center of town, and there's our stop! Only a short walk to the 'Middle Entrance' of the Congress Center. And the sun's just hitting the mountains. So the views don't suck. Soon you'll hit the first security checkpoint. A couple of friendly fellows with guns. They will check your badge and make sure you're not trying to crash the place Now it gets a bit more serious. The real security checkpoint... Just like the airport! Laptops out, coats off. But you can keep your shoes on. Davos isn't worried about shoe bombers, apparently. After the metal detector, it's time to enter a strange inflatable tunnel... It's freezing in there, so it's not about heat.... It's about snow. Specifically, it's about the Davos folks not having to shovel the path every morning. And there it is: The 'middle entrance' to the Congress Center. It's kind of like the service entrance. Not awe-inspiring, but efficient. Before we go in, though, let's pop up those stairs and check out the TV studios... That's the CNBC 'green room,' that puffy tent on the right. CNBC has a crew of 40-50 people here, because there's nothing like interviewing moguls in the mountains. It's warmer in there, so let's poke our heads inside Lots of folks hanging out, including Professor Robert Shiller, who's being pre-interviewed before his shoot. And a few steps away is the CNBC set, which has an awesome view down the valley. That fellow is doing a light check and warming up Professor Shiller's seat. It will be cold again when he sits in it, though. In fact, he'll be freezing his butt off. After CNBC come Eurovision, SRF, CNN, and Bloomberg, all with their own frigid sets and views down the valley But it really is cold up here, so let's get inside. Catch a last look at the amazing mountains. You won't be seeing them again until lunch. Inside, it's the badge check. Wave your badge near that blue light thing and your picture pops up on the screen, just like in Gattica. (I tried to get a picture of me on the screen, but the guard freaked and said we weren't allowed to take pictures of that) And then it's the coat check and shoe-change area, for those who want to erase all evidence that we're in a snowy mountain ski town. And into the main corridor... Hurry, the 9AM sessions are about to start! This morning, we've actually signed up for a session--'Visual Storytelling'--so we don't have to do the standby thing. But 'visual storytelling' suddenly doesn't sound so exciting. So let's see what else is going on. Folks who haven't signed up and want a chance to get into the hot sessions need to get in line. This crowd, for example, has gathered for 'Africa Resources' There's plenty of room in 'Synthetic Biology,' though... Before we commit to something, though, let's see what's going on downstairs, in the main hall. (Boy, it's empty down there. We've actually gotten here early!) The sign this year is just the same. Except it says '2015,' Hey, look, it's Bill Gates! OK, the main session sounds more exciting--'The Next Shock'--and there's plenty of room in there. But the thing about Davos is that if you actually go into a session, you might miss something better. So let's just keep poking around... Over in the 'Global Village,' for example, there are only a few people milling around, so there are plenty of seats. Those seats go fast, especially the ones with power outlets. So this is an opportunity we don't want to waste... So let's grab some tea... And take that open seat in the corner, which has a power-outlet behind it. It looks boring and quiet over there, but don't worry. It won't be for long. See, Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times just sat down. He's friendly and will be happy to chat with you. And now Jim Balsillie of Research In Motion is pulling up a chair. (This was 2011, don't forget! Doubt Jim is here this year.) And Michael Dell just plopped down. By 10:20, in fact, the place is HUMMING. And we've hogged the seat for long enough. So it's time to get up and go talk to some people, which is really what Davos is all about. So we'll go do that for a while. Have a great morning! Don't want to mingle? Then check out the swag... 'Unboxing' The Davos Swag Bag...

