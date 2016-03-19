16 things you should never say when you meet someone new

racorn/Shuttershock As a general rule of thumb, avoid opening with, ‘So what do you think about Donald Trump?’

Whether you’re introducing yourself to someone at work or you’re meeting a possible client over coffee, what you say when you first meet someone new is so important because those opening words leave a lasting impression.

“Words, poorly and unconsciously chosen, can indeed hurt not only first impressions, but also your credibility, relationships, and opportunities for career advancement,” says Darlene Price, president of Well Said, Inc., and author of “Well Said! Presentations and Conversations That Get Results.“

Price explains that when you’re nervous, you may speak without thinking, much faster than usual, and say more than is necessary.

While we’ve all likely experienced foot-in-mouth syndrome at one time or another, keeping these talking points in mind the next time you meet someone new can help you avoid saying the wrong thing:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.