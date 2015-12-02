14 things you should never say on your first day

What you say during your first day on the job doesn’t just impact what your colleagues think about you — it could also cause you to lose your job.

“If you say something that’s off, it sets the tone, and that could be the reason for you to be let go in your first three months,” says J.T. O’Donnell, a career and workplace expert, founder of career advice site, CAREEREALISM.com, and author of “Careerealism: The Smart Approach to a Satisfying Career.”

“It’s natural to want to be liked — to impress and fit in quickly,” explains workplace confidence expert Michelle Kerrigan. “However, many try too hard, and talk too much when they should be listening.”

Here are 14 things you should avoid saying, especially during your first day on the job:

'I'm so beat.' Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images It's important to project high energy, Taylor says, especially in your early days on the job when your attitude and work ethic are most visible and under the microscope. 'What's the employee discount like?!' Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images Defer these kinds of questions to the policies and procedures manual, Randall says. 'Inquiring and asking for perks is so 'me, me me' -- an unfavorable trait.'

