The 8 things you should never do in a fast-food restaurant, according to former employees

Shutterstock Certain behaviours are frowned upon by employees of fast-food restaurants.

Insider asked a group of people who used to work at fast-food chains about some of the frustrating things they wish customers would stop doing.

Not knowing what you want before ordering can hold up an entire line.

Using the bathroom without buying something is often considered rude.

Fast-food restaurants are convenient for grabbing a quick bite, but there are certain behaviours you may want to avoid the next time you pick up some fries.

Insider spoke with a group of people who used to work at fast-food chains to figure out some of the most frustrating customer behaviours and habits.

Here are eight things you should never do in a fast-food restaurant.

Shutterstock If you’re ordering in your car, try to have a rough idea of what you’d like before pulling up to the speaker or window.

Rodney Aeria, a content producer at Hustlr and a former cashier at a major fast-food chain, told Insider that one of the most irritating things a customer can do is to wait until they reach the cashier to decide on their order.

“Customers who don’t decide on what they want before it’s their turn and hold up others behind them can be annoying for cashiers,” Aeria said. “While there are a few customers who give way while deciding, those who hold the line up don’t just annoy the staff but the other customers waiting in line.”

Staff members often notice when you fill up your free water cups with soda, which is not cool.

Shutterstock Water cups are meant for water.

You may think you’re being sly by asking for water and filling the cup with soda, but restaurant staff members usually catch on right away.

“Customers like to try and bypass paying for soft drinks by making free-water-cup requests, but this won’t make you any friends amongst the staff. You’ll likely be asked to pay for your drink if we see you,” Beverly Friedmann, a content manager who used to work at a major fast-food chain, told Insider.

Of course, workers don’t always have time to call out those who sneak soda into their tiny cups. Friedmann said that even if the store is very busy and staff members aren’t able to confront you, they’re definitely judging you.

Using the bathroom without buying something is often considered rude.

Shutterstock This is the case in most restaurants.

If you regularly slip into a fast-food restaurant just to use the bathroom, the staff will definitely start to notice.

“It’s one thing to have an emergency, but it’s another to use the bathroom without purchasing something when paying customers are waiting longer than they should have to,” Friedmann said. “This also creates additional work for staff doing maintenance jobs and headaches all around.”

Friedmann told Insider that if you find yourself ducking into the same restaurant to use the bathroom, workers might appreciate it if you occasionally buy something small or donate your spare change to any charity collection drives they have going on.



Asking for tons of condiments or utensils can be frustrating for workers, especially if it’s clear you’re just stocking up on them for personal use.

Shutterstock You’re meant to receive enough condiments for one order.

It’s no crime to ask for a few extra packets of your favourite sauce, but there’s a fine line between completing your meal and stocking your kitchen with condiment packets.

“The supplies and condiments are supposed to be for a single-meal serving,” Friedmann told Insider. “We used to have customers ask for up to six packets of multiple sauces at a time and then stock up on additional napkins, utensils, salt, and pepper to take home with them.”

She said it could be annoying when a person stuffs bags with more condiments and extras than they could possibly need for one meal, as it’s then the workers’ responsibility to restock containers inside the store.

Allowing your children to order their own meals may feel like a good way to foster their independence, but dealing with indecisive or confused kids can be frustrating for some fast-food workers.

Seika Chujo/Shutterstock You may want to have your kid order for themselves only when there’s not a huge line behind you.

“I can understand wanting your kids to choose their meal and get something they like, but if they are too shy or don’t know, don’t hold up the line – just order for them,” Carlee Linden, a content manager and a former cashier at a fast-food chain, told Insider.

Linden said that if you’re at the chain during a lunch or dinner rush, it’s probably best if you help your kid select what they’d like ahead of time and allow them to order for themselves only if there isn’t a line.

Making very specific order requests and adjustments can slow down the entire kitchen.

Shutterstock Small order adjustments are no big deal, but major changes can be difficult for workers to handle.

When it comes to ordering fast food, some workers tend to dislike when customers make extremely specific requests.

“One of the most annoying parts of working in the fast-food industry is customers that make weird requests for their food,” Aeria said. “As fast-food cashiers usually use the store’s system when keying in orders, many of these manual requests can’t be done.”

Simple requests, such as not adding ice to drinks or skipping lettuce on burgers, are usually no problem, but Aeria said that adding other toppings or asking for your food to be cooked in a certain way could be a huge headache for staff and might result in your order being incorrect.

Most workers hate when patrons leave their tables a mess after eating in the restaurant.

Shutterstock It’s polite to throw away your trash.

Fast food may be the ultimate type of casual dining, but that doesn’t mean you should leave your table manners at home.

“It’s annoying when customers don’t clean up after themselves, leaving their trays and half-eaten food on the table,” Aeria said.

Aeria told Insider that although sometimes customers aren’t expected to fully clean up after themselves, it’s courteous if they throw away their own trash, since it gives workers more time to wipe tables, mop the floors, and generally provide a better eating environment for everyone.

Being impatient or rude with staff members is not cool, especially since they are likely not the reason your order is taking longer to prepare than you’d prefer.

Shutterstock In any establishment, staff members should be treated with courtesy and respect.

Steve Stewart, a digital-marketing manager who previously worked at a fast-food chain, told Insider that being rude is sure to turn employees against you.

“The worst thing you can do is be impatient and rude to fast food employees,” Stewart said. “Some folks think that the staff that serves them are there to be punching bags. They’re absolutely not.”

