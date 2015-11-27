QUIZ: How to eat right this Thanksgiving

It’s almost turkey time!
We know — this holiday is all about spending time with family and friends and not about calorie counting.
But how much do you know about the food that’s on your plate? What type of pie is the least bad for you? Which casserole dish has the fewest calories?
Take this quiz to find out.
A) Yam casserole
B) Green bean casserole
C) Sweet potato casserole
D) Corn casserole
Surprisingly, this classic clocks in at just 227 calories a serving. In comparison, starch-filled casseroles like ones made with sweet potatoes or yams are much higher in calorie count, especially if you pile on the marshmallows and brown sugar.
Fun fact to think about when planning your meal: Sweet potatoes have fewer calories than yams.
A) Whole wheat
B) Rye
C) Pumpernickel
D) Corn bread
At just 50 calories per slice, the slightly sweet pumpernickel is the way to go -- even more so than rye bread.
Corn bread? Not so much, at 94 calories.
A) Mashed potatoes
B) Scalloped potatoes
C) Baked potatoes
D) Potatoes au Gratin
Understandably, adding more cream/cheese isn't gonna help your chances of having a low-fat dish. Au gratin, which uses cheese, clocked in as the worst at 25 grams of fat per serving.
A) Fried Turkey
B) Roasted Turkey
C) Tofurky (w/ stuffing)
D) Boiled turkey
Surprisingly, the traditional cooking style won out over even the vegetarian option. (Though, to be fair Tofurky has stuffing built into its calorie count, which didn't help its chances.) At 54 calories per serving, it's the way to go.
A) Apple Cider
B) Coca-Cola
C) Skim Milk
D) Cranberry Juice
Not only will you get a good dose of calcium, you'll also have only about 12 grams of sugar if you opt for skim milk to accompany your meal. Cider and cranberry juice each have about 30 grams of sugar apiece, while a can of Coca-Cola will put you at 39 grams (sugar that could be better served in the form of a pie!).
A) Cherry Pie
B) Apple Pie
C) Pumpkin Pie
D) Sweet Potato Pie
The delicious custard-based sweet potato pie beats the rest, clocking in at just 276 calories per slice -- minus the whipped cream. That's going to cost you extra.
If you're not a sweet potato pie person, then your next best choice is surprisingly the cherry pie, with 304 calories per slice. Then there's pumpkin with 316 calories/slice, and if you're feeling especially indulgent dig into the apple pie that has a whopping 411 calories/slice.
If you're counting calories then you should reach for the white turkey meat, which has about 46 calories per serving. But dark turkey meat has its merits as well, and contains only 4 more calories than white.
In the end, dark and white are equally good for you. While white has slightly fewer calories and fat, dark has more iron, zinc, riboflavin, thiamine, and vitamins B6 and B12, all of which are important for a healthy body. You can't go wrong!
A) Stuffing
B) Potatoes Gratin
C) Cranberry Sauce (home-made)
D) Green Bean Casserole
Compared to the creamy potatoes gratin and green bean casserole, cranberry sauce is a light addition to your plate at just 86 calories per serving.
The next best thing is potatoes gratin at 303 calories per serving, then green bean casserole at 322 calories per serving, and finally stuffing with 349 calories per serving.
A) Green Beans
B) Carrots
C) Broccoli
D) Corn
There's a reason corn is so delicious, and that's because it's pretty high in sugar compared to most vegetables. A serving of corn will add 96 calories to your plate whereas a serving of
- carrots grants you 55 calories
- broccoli has the same amount: 55 calories per serving
- and green beans is the healthiest at 44 calories
A) Orange Juice
B) Tonic Water
C) Tomato Juice
D) Pineapple Juice
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.