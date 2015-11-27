QUIZ: How to eat right this Thanksgiving

It’s almost turkey time!

We know — this holiday is all about spending time with family and friends and not about calorie counting.

But how much do you know about the food that’s on your plate? What type of pie is the least bad for you? Which casserole dish has the fewest calories?

Take this quiz to find out.

1) Which casserole has the most calories? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Yam casserole B) Green bean casserole C) Sweet potato casserole D) Corn casserole Answer: Green bean casserole Dylan Roach/Business Insider Surprisingly, this classic clocks in at just 227 calories a serving. In comparison, starch-filled casseroles like ones made with sweet potatoes or yams are much higher in calorie count, especially if you pile on the marshmallows and brown sugar. Fun fact to think about when planning your meal: Sweet potatoes have fewer calories than yams. 2) What type of bread should you serve for the big meal? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Whole wheat B) Rye C) Pumpernickel D) Corn bread Answer: Pumpernickel Dylan Roach/Business Insider At just 50 calories per slice, the slightly sweet pumpernickel is the way to go -- even more so than rye bread. Corn bread? Not so much, at 94 calories. 3) Which prepared potato has the most fat? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Mashed potatoes B) Scalloped potatoes C) Baked potatoes D) Potatoes au Gratin Answer: Baked potatoes, with .2 grams of fat. Dylan Roach/Business Insider Understandably, adding more cream/cheese isn't gonna help your chances of having a low-fat dish. Au gratin, which uses cheese, clocked in as the worst at 25 grams of fat per serving. 4) Which has the least calories per serving? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Fried Turkey B) Roasted Turkey C) Tofurky (w/ stuffing) D) Boiled turkey Answer: Roasted turkey Dylan Roach/Business Insider Surprisingly, the traditional cooking style won out over even the vegetarian option. (Though, to be fair Tofurky has stuffing built into its calorie count, which didn't help its chances.) At 54 calories per serving, it's the way to go. 5) Which holiday drink contains the least sugar per serving? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Apple Cider B) Coca-Cola C) Skim Milk D) Cranberry Juice Answer: Skim milk Dylan Roach/Business Insider Not only will you get a good dose of calcium, you'll also have only about 12 grams of sugar if you opt for skim milk to accompany your meal. Cider and cranberry juice each have about 30 grams of sugar apiece, while a can of Coca-Cola will put you at 39 grams (sugar that could be better served in the form of a pie!). 6) Which dessert pie is healthiest? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Cherry Pie B) Apple Pie C) Pumpkin Pie D) Sweet Potato Pie Answer: Sweet potato pie The delicious custard-based sweet potato pie beats the rest, clocking in at just 276 calories per slice -- minus the whipped cream. That's going to cost you extra. If you're not a sweet potato pie person, then your next best choice is surprisingly the cherry pie, with 304 calories per slice. Then there's pumpkin with 316 calories/slice, and if you're feeling especially indulgent dig into the apple pie that has a whopping 411 calories/slice. 7) Which is better for you? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) White Meat B) Dark Meat Answer: The differences are small. iStock If you're counting calories then you should reach for the white turkey meat, which has about 46 calories per serving. But dark turkey meat has its merits as well, and contains only 4 more calories than white. In the end, dark and white are equally good for you. While white has slightly fewer calories and fat, dark has more iron, zinc, riboflavin, thiamine, and vitamins B6 and B12, all of which are important for a healthy body. You can't go wrong! 8) Which classic holiday side dish should you reach for? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Stuffing B) Potatoes Gratin C) Cranberry Sauce (home-made) D) Green Bean Casserole Answer: Cranberry sauce iStock Compared to the creamy potatoes gratin and green bean casserole, cranberry sauce is a light addition to your plate at just 86 calories per serving. The next best thing is potatoes gratin at 303 calories per serving, then green bean casserole at 322 calories per serving, and finally stuffing with 349 calories per serving. 9) Which steamed vegetable-dish should you avoid this holiday season? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Green Beans B) Carrots C) Broccoli D) Corn Answer: Corn Dylan Roach/Business Insider There's a reason corn is so delicious, and that's because it's pretty high in sugar compared to most vegetables. A serving of corn will add 96 calories to your plate whereas a serving of carrots grants you 55 calories

broccoli has the same amount: 55 calories per serving

and green beans is the healthiest at 44 calories 10) If you're going to drink liquor this holiday season, which of these mixers should you use? Dylan Roach/Business Insider A) Orange Juice B) Tonic Water C) Tomato Juice D) Pineapple Juice Answer: Tomato Juice Dylan Roach/Business Insider Tomato juice beats all other mixers by a mile with just 46 calories per cup. Here's the break down of the others: orange juice: 112 calories per cup

pineapple juice: 133 calories per cup

tonic water: 82 calories per cup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.