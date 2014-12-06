What You Should Buy (And Avoid) At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has achieved cult status by offering gourmet food at budget prices.

If you’re a fan of the retailer, Consumer Reports has some helpful tips for what you should and shouldn’t buy there.

Experts from the publication tested hundreds of items to find the best products.

Their full report can be found in the January 2015 magazine issue.

WHAT YOU SHOULD BUY:

Organic Plain Low Fat Yogurt

The yogurt scored high points for being creamy despite the low fat label.

Organic Free-Range Chicken Broth

Experts recommended the chicken broth for its excellent flavour.

Maple Syrup

Syrup from Trader Joe’s scored high for its “thickness and flavour.”

WHAT TO AVOID:

Mayonnaise

“More sour than Hellmann’s and not as tasty,” the magazine reports.

Trader Joe’s Liquid Laundry Detergent HE

Experts said that the detergent didn’t remove common stains like grass, blood, or sweat.

