Here's the first thing you see when you are accepted into any Ivy League school

At around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, thousands of students learned if they were accepted into an Ivy League university for the class of 2021.
The Ivies are notoriously tough to get into — most have acceptance rates less than 10%.
For the lucky ones who make it in, it’s a life-changing moment.
Here’s the first thing these students see when they have been accepted into the Ivy League:
Cornell:
UPenn:
Brown:
Harvard:
Dartmouth:
Princeton:
Yale:
Columbia:
I’m in!!! ????❤ #Cornell2021 pic.twitter.com/Tvn9e3p4wx
— Erica (@ericaaa789) March 30, 2017
Honestly in shock right now because I got into Penn!!!! #Penn21 pic.twitter.com/M7mCVRJJdi
— Moosetopher (@ChrisHopkins217) March 30, 2017
they were???????????????? #Brown2021 pic.twitter.com/Kk5t8DvdkE
— han (@hannazwerver) March 30, 2017
so I got rejected from Columbia but I can’t be that mad… #Harvard2021 #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/q2CZ0pYhg3
— josh villarreal (@joshhvillarreal) March 30, 2017
????It’s official???? #Dartmouth2021 pic.twitter.com/w9XpjSnIwl
— Naeem Morgan (@Naeem_21) March 30, 2017
So blessed to be admitted to Princeton University! #Princeton2021 pic.twitter.com/gtSZaj3iNg
— ALYSSA (@_alyssanguyen_) March 30, 2017
BOOLA BOOLA! #Yale2021 pic.twitter.com/W8OjO4GQ5X
— Dee (@dayme_xo) March 30, 2017
At a loss of words. (1/2)#Yale2021 #Columbia2021 #Penn2021 #Brown2021 pic.twitter.com/5WopZaHQGs
— Gohar Khan (@GoharK14) March 30, 2017
