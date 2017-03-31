Here's the first thing you see when you are accepted into any Ivy League school

Jeremy Berke, Catherine Rice
Wooo4x3Bi Graphics/GettyFor the lucky ones who make it in, it’s a super-exciting moment. Here’s the first thing these students see when they have been accepted into the Ivy League.

At around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, thousands of students learned if they were accepted into an Ivy League university for the class of 2021.

The Ivies are notoriously tough to get into — most have acceptance rates less than 10%.

For the lucky ones who make it in, it’s a life-changing moment.

Here's the first thing these students see when they have been accepted into the Ivy League:

  

 Cornell:

 UPenn:

Brown: 

 Harvard:

 Dartmouth:

 Princeton:

 Yale:

 Columbia: 

