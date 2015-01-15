Here's What You Really Sound Like In Job Interviews

When you ask the hiring manager, “What’s your vacation policy?” they hear: “I can’t wait to not be at my new job!”
When you say your biggest flaw is that you’re “a perfectionist,” they hear: “I’m a liar.”
Fast Company Studios recently created a hilarious video, starring Upright Citizens Brigade actors, that reveals how employers really interpret what we say or ask during job interviews.
Here’s the video:
